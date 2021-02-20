IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,853,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 372,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

