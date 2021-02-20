IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Co-Diagnostics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $17.04 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -3.30.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $940,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,834 shares of company stock worth $2,208,123. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

