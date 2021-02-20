IFG Advisory LLC Invests $890,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.