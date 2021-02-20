IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

