IFG Advisory LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

