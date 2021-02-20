IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.