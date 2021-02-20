IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,764. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,941 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

