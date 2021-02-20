Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.20. 129,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 156,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

