ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,572.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $212.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

