Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.57. 486,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 418,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

