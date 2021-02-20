IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $21.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 57,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The stock has a market cap of $416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

