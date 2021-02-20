Hyman Charles D Sells 1,003 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

CTVA stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

