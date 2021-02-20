Hyman Charles D Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in McKesson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.