Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,375,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,634 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,237,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,365,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

GE stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

