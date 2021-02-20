Huobi Token Price Tops $21.75 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $3.18 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 73.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00033429 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

