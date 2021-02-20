Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.21. 3,266,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,279. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$11.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

