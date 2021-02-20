HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $445.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $25.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,523. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $543.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

