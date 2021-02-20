H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$16.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.14.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$21.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at C$351,637. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,992,287.87.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

