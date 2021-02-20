Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

