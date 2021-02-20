Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.
HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.
In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
