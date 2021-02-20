Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.