Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.