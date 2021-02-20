Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.10 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

