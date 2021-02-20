Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.51 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $69,050.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00492255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00413875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.