Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $25.12 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

