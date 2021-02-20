Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.50.

Shares of HCG opened at C$31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.54. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$32.65.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

