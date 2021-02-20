Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $124.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $131.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $495.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.92 million to $495.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $520.71 million, with estimates ranging from $511.09 million to $530.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 370,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 381,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,775. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.