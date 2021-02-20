Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading 12.1% Higher

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.67. 860,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,003,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

