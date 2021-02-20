Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

