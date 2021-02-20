Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.72% of Hilton Worldwide worth $839,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

