Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $18.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $159.11 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $187.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

