Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $78.56. Approximately 245,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 144,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

