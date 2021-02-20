Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.874-6.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.15 EPS.

HLF opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

