Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

HSIC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.75. 1,302,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,618. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Henry Schein by 41.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

