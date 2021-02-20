HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

