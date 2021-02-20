HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.08 ($62.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of HLE stock traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €50.60 ($59.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

