Helium Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Helium has a market capitalization of $321.84 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Helium token can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00007903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00255038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.10 or 0.03057742 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,986,427 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

