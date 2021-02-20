Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 71.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

