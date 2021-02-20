Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

HL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,117. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

