HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HSTM stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $734.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

