Healthpeak Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

