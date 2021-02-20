HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 53.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

