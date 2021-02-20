Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 982,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,583 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 644,351 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

NYSE HR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

