Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWX. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX opened at C$3.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.20 million and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.