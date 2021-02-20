Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

CDDRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

