Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price fell 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.33. 1,477,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,987,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 1,186.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.