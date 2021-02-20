Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

