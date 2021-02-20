Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.09

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.09 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 44.81 ($0.59). Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 2,352 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.09.

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.