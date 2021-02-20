Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading 10.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) traded up 10.4% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $62.02. 1,764,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 791,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,266,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 331,552 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.