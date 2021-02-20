Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 1,764,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,770. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

