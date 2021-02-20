Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Hammerson shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 55,591 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

